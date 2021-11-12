Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,214 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.06% of Bank of Marin Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of BMRC opened at $38.68 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $503.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

