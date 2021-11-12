Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 6,092 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,439,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,319,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

