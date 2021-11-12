Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 32,600 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $1,007,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,394,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,857 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 104,428.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 182,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 182,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

