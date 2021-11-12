Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 11,769 ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

