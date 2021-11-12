ADT (NYSE:ADT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised ADT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.14.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 71.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after buying an additional 620,316 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 39.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 93,562 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ADT by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,912 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ADT by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,514,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 260,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ADT by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,562 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

