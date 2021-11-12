ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 10,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,438. The company has a market capitalization of $216.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 6,502,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 173,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 349,412 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,603,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

