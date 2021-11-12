Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Adient updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.03. Adient has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adient stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Adient worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

