adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €368.00 Price Target at UBS Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €368.00 ($432.94) target price by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($405.88) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €333.47 ($392.31).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €280.70 ($330.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €281.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €293.44. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

