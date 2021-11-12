Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $24.93 on Friday. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

