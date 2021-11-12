Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Addus HomeCare worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $105.18. 83,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

