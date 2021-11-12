Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ADMS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,751. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $371.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 1,586.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADMS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

