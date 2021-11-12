Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ADMS opened at $8.14 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.
ADMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. William Blair cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.