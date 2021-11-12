Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $8.14 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.

ADMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. William Blair cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 1,586.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

