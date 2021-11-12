Acumen Capital Cuts K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$52.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Acumen Capital to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.40.

TSE KBL opened at C$37.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. The firm has a market cap of C$401.13 million and a P/E ratio of 42.66. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$32.25 and a 1 year high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

