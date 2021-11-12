Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.76.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,323. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

