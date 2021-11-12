Activest Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,101 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,101 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,290. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average of $143.00. The stock has a market cap of $414.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

