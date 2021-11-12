Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises about 0.6% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,024,000.

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. 679,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88.

