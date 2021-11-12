Activest Wealth Management Invests $80,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.00. 30,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $113.48 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.31.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

