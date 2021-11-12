Activest Wealth Management Invests $204,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.89. The stock had a trading volume of 203,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,007,570. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.46.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.