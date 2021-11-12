Activest Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 242,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 279,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 423,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 542,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138,303 shares in the last quarter.

PREF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.46. 41,004 shares of the company were exchanged. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66.

