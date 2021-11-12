AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ACRX opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.94.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
