AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACRX opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

