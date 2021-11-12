Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $372,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $174.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

