Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,124,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,212,000 after acquiring an additional 184,519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,158,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,943,000 after acquiring an additional 633,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

