Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $319,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $178.35 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.07.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

