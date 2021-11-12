Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $260,000 in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,089,000 after purchasing an additional 295,341 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter valued at $21,369,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $153.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.96 and its 200 day moving average is $146.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $116.62 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

