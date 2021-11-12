Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,022 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,038,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $308.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.12. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $185.19 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

