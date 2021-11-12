Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,070 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 385.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of GE stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

