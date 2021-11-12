Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $366.21 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $236.89 and a twelve month high of $372.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

