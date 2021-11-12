Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.09 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

