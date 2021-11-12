Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.09 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $4.61.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
