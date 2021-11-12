Aavegotchi (GHST) One Day Volume Tops $42.31 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00003382 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $140.02 million and $42.31 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00052814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00221859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00090311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

GHST is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 67,436,632 coins and its circulating supply is 65,672,469 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.