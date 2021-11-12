Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €32.30 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($33.29) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aareal Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.72 ($31.44).

ETR:ARL opened at €28.66 ($33.72) on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €14.99 ($17.64) and a 52 week high of €29.90 ($35.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.57.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

