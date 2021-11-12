AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised AAON from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. AAON has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 in the last 90 days. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth $1,610,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

