a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $9,618,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

