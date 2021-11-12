9,407 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 0.7% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,944,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $528.29. 31,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,821. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $374.72 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $500.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.72.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.