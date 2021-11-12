908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $79.60. The stock has a market cap of $892.80 million and a PE ratio of -14.81.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $109,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $70,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,025 in the last 90 days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in 908 Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $29,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the second quarter worth $38,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

