$9.08 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to post $9.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.19 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $29.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $42.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.78 billion to $45.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,115,719. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $248,438,000 after purchasing an additional 532,637 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $96,313,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.