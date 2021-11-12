8X8 PROTOCOL Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,121.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $8,121.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001253 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

