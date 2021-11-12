89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Announces Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 2,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,353. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.82 and a quick ratio of 23.82. The firm has a market cap of $354.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

