8,938 Shares in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,938 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,478 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,163 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $98,701,000 after buying an additional 181,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,421 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $78,440,000 after buying an additional 300,951 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 12,059.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 403,935 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after buying an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

