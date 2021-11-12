8,713 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,642. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.62 and a 200-day moving average of $247.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

