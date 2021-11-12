$845.41 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report $845.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $845.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $845.52 million. Cimpress reported sales of $786.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CMPR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.90. 1,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,856. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.06. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cimpress by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cimpress by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

