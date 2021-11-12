767,407 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,553,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

