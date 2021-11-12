$732.10 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report sales of $732.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $736.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $727.31 million. First Horizon posted sales of $810.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.