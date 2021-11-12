$732.10 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report sales of $732.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $736.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $727.31 million. First Horizon posted sales of $810.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.