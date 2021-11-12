57,667 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 533.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

PKB stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

