$51.28 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post $51.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.20 million and the highest is $51.30 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $37.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $185.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.79 million to $185.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $243.45 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $389,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,698 shares of company stock valued at $24,829,536 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,981 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,162,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 25,554 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.59. 305,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,180. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -286.07 and a beta of 1.02.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.