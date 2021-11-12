50,000 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $9,660,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $1,640,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBL opened at $9.90 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

