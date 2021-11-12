4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 175,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,047. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19.
In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
