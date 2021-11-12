4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 175,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,047. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 158,641 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

