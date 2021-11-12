46,200 Shares in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of PLYA opened at $8.12 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,433 shares of company stock worth $711,797. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

