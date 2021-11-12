$46.15 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to post $46.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $46.40 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $44.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $181.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $183.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $188.74 million, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $193.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,770 shares of company stock worth $197,790. 9.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.33.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

