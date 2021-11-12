45,008 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,726,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,194,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,476 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 700,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 402,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 297,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $58.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70.

