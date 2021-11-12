$4.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce sales of $4.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the lowest is $4.62 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $19.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 12,812.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.81. 548,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day moving average is $173.01. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

